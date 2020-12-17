7

7

News
Posted by germainej 32 minutes ago

IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from December 17th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


This week, ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken", Bling Bling made their debut with "La La La", BAE173 debuted with "Crush on U", Sunggyu returned with "I'm Cold", IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 came back with "W.ALL", Woo!ah! returned with "I Don't Miss U", Momoland came back with "Ready or Not", Woodz returned with "Trigger", Norazo made his comeback with "Bread", and E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos".

As for the winners, Ben and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Panorama". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!

Other performers included LOONA and DKB.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: ENHYPEN


==

DEBUT: Bling Bling


==

DEBUT: BAE173


==

COMEBACK: Sunggyu


==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE


==

COMEBACK: ONEWE


==

COMEBACK: Ghost9


==

COMEBACK: Woo!ah!


==

COMEBACK: Momoland


==

COMEBACK: Woodz


==

COMEBACK: Norazo


==

COMEBACK: E'LAST


===

LOONA


==

DKB


===

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. M COUNTDOWN
2 1,023 Share 50% Upvoted

0

princesspop675 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

Congratulations IZ*ONE

Enhypen work hard

Hardwork rookie

Share

0

tagnol8154 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

izone eating cd lmao, thank god they can sing live, i was worried for nothing lol...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seventeen
Seventeen undergo COVID-19 testing for safety
2 hours ago   2   2,563
Red Velvet
Red Velvet gearing up for a comeback?
1 day ago   74   30,846

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND