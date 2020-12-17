IZ*ONE win #1 + Performances from December 17th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken", Bling Bling made their debut with "La La La", BAE173 debuted with "Crush on U", Sunggyu returned with "I'm Cold", IZ*ONE came back with "Panorama", ONEWE made a comeback with "A Book in Memory", Ghost9 came back with "W.ALL", Woo!ah! returned with "I Don't Miss U", Momoland came back with "Ready or Not", Woodz returned with "Trigger", Norazo made his comeback with "Bread", and E'LAST came back with "Tears of Chaos".



As for the winners, Ben and IZ*ONE were the nominees, but it was IZ*ONE who took the win with "Panorama". Congratulations to IZ*ONE!



Other performers included LOONA and DKB.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: ENHYPEN







==

DEBUT: Bling Bling







==

DEBUT: BAE173







==

COMEBACK: Sunggyu







==

COMEBACK: IZ*ONE







==

COMEBACK: ONEWE







==

COMEBACK: Ghost9







==

COMEBACK: Woo!ah!







==

COMEBACK: Momoland







==

COMEBACK: Woodz







==

COMEBACK: Norazo







==

COMEBACK: E'LAST







===

LOONA







==

DKB







===