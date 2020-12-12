Kwak Si Yang joins cast of historical drama 'Hong Chun Gi' alongside Kim Yoo Jung & Ahn Hyo Seop

Kwak Si Yang has officially joined the cast of the upcoming historical drama 'Hong Chun Gi'.



On December 12, the actor's label Starhaus Entertainment confirmed, "Actor Kwak Si Yang has been confirmed to appear in the drama 'Hong Chun Gi' in the role of Prince Soo Yang." He'll be starring alongside Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop, who were previously confirmed to be playing the leads.



A fictional historical romance, 'Hong Chun Gi' is based off of a bestselling novel of the same name by hit novelist Jung Eun Kwol, also known for original novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'. Hong Chun Gi, to be played by Kim Yoo Jung, is known as the first ever female chemist of the Joseon dynasty. Ahn Hyo Seop is returning to the small-screen as a Joseon-era astronomer named Ha Ram.



'Hong Chun Gi' is expected to air on SBS in early 2021.