Kim Yoo Jung & Ahn Hyo Soep confirmed as leads of SBS historical romance based off a bestselling novel

On December 11, the agencies of actress Kim Yoo Jung and actor Ahn Hyo Seop confirmed with various media outlets that they will be starring in an upcoming SBS drama series, 'Hong Chun Gi'.

A fictional historical romance, 'Hong Chun Gi' is based off of a bestselling novel of the same name by hit novelist Jung Eun Kwol, also known for original novels 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal' and 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'.

The drama series will be directed by veteran hitmaker Jang Tae Yoo of 'My Love From The Star', 'Deep Rooted Tree', and more. The story female lead, Hong Chun Gi, will be played by the one and only Kim Yoo Jung. Her character Hong Chun Gi is based off of a real historical figure, the first ever known female chemist of the Joseon dynasty. Opposite Kim Yoo Jung, Ahn Hyo Seop returns to the small-screen as a Joseon-era astronomer named Ha Ram.



Kim Yoo Jung x Ahn Hyo Seop's 'Hong Chun Gi' is expected to air on SBS some time in early 2021. What do you think of the lead casting so far?