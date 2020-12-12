Singer Hwang Chi Yeol to make a comeback under new one-man label

Singer Hwang Chi Yeol is making a comeback under his new one-man label.



After leaving his agency HOW Entertainment, Hwang Chi Yeol has reportedly established his own agency, and he plans to make a comeback in 2021. His last release was "Untitled" in 2019, so it'll be over a year since the singer has dropped a release.



In other news, his former label HOW Entertainment is expected to debut a girl group soon, and it's likely 'Produce 48' trainees Kim Min Seo, Wang Ke, and Yoo Min Young will be part of the lineup.



Stay tuned for updates on Hwang Chi Yeol.

