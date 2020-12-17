GFriend's Yuju sings 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' for 'True Beauty' OST

GFriend's Yuju is the voice behind "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" for the 'True Beauty' OST.



In the MV above, Lim Joo Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) reveals her true, bare face as well as her "goddess" look in makeup to her mysterious classmate Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo). "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" played in the first 2 episodes and scenes of Lim Joo Kyung transferring to Saebom High School, and it represents the bright atmosphere of the drama.



Listen to Yuju's "I'm in the Mood for Dancing" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.