IZ*ONE cancels December 7 schedule to be tested for COVID-19

IZ*ONE has announced that they will be cancelling their December 7 'NAVER Now' broadcast to be tested for COVID-19.

On December 7 KST, their co-managing agencies Off the Record and Swing Entertainment released a joint statement on behalf of the group. In the statement, they acknowledged the sudden spread of COVID-19 occuring within the industry. As a precautionary safety move, it was decided that the IZ*ONE members and their staff would also go in for COVID-19 testing.

The agencies mentioned that none of the IZ*ONE members are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and the testing is a voluntary health measure to ensure the safety of both the artists and staff. They then added that they would be notifying fans of the results and whether or not the schedule would once again need to be adjusted.

