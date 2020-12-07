Uhm Jung Hwa tests negative for COVID-19

Singer/actress Uhm Jung Hwa has tested negative for COVID-19 after having an overlap in tracks with director Min Kyu Dong, who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to her agency Saram Entertainment, Uhm Jung Hwa went to get tested on December 6th and the results came out to be negative today on December 7th. Due to her going into a self-quarantine on December 6th, she was absent from the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Award' held on that day.

Saram Entertainment stated, "We are once again grateful for our fans who have been worrying for our artist and health professionals who have been dedicating on the front line."