Highlight's Dongwoon to be officially discharged from military tomorrow

Highlight's Dongwoon will be officially discharged from his mandatory military service on December 8th.

On December 7th, Around Us Entertainment stated Dongwoon is on his final break from his mandatory military service, and he won't be returning to the base according to COVID-19 protocol. The label further stated he won't be holding a separate fan event for his discharge.

Dongwoon originally enlisted on May 9th, 2019, and he served as a conscripted police officer. Dongwoon is the final Highlight member to be discharged.





