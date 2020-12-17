1

0

Posted by germainej

INFINITE's Sunggyu reveals why he was jealous of Kang Ha Neul in the military

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sunggyu revealed why he was jealous of Kang Ha Neul in the military.

On the December 17th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Sunggyu expressed he was jealous of his fellow soldier Kang Na Neul, saying, "Kang Ha Neul was discharged from the military first. I watched 'When the Camellia Blooms' when I was in the army, and I was jealous every time I saw it. I enjoyed it, while thinking, 'You've already been discharged.'" 

As for his close relationship with Ji Chang Wook, Sunggyu said, "I contact hyung a lot. He's been filming a drama these days, but he contacted me recently to congratulate me on my album. Jo Kwon was my friend even before the military. We did a musical together too."

When DJ Kim Shin Young asked Sunggyu to choose who he would rather act alongside with, Kang Ha Neul or Ji Chang Wook, the INFINITE member said he couldn't choose one.

In related news, Sunggyu recently made a solo comeback with 'Inside Me' and his title song "I'm Cold".

jakepaul4-71 pts
32 minutes ago

I absolutely adore both these guys, absolute cuties. $_$ (Or do I.... )

