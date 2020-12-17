2

Posted by germainej 42 minutes ago

Jung Se Woon reveals comeback schedule for '24' part 2 album

AKP STAFF

Jung Se Woon has revealed a comeback schedule for his upcoming album '24 Part.2'.

According to the schedule below, Jung Se Woon says fans can expect a track list on December 19, while '24 Part.2' album drops on January 6, 2021. The singer dropped his album '24 Part.1' this past summer with "Say Yes" as the title song.

Stay tuned for updates on Jung Se Woon's comeback.

jakepaul4-71 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

I don't have enough money, ask Santa. Next

