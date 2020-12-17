Jung Se Woon reveals comeback schedule for '24' part 2 album

Jung Se Woon has revealed a comeback schedule for his upcoming album '24 Part.2'.



According to the schedule below, Jung Se Woon says fans can expect a track list on December 19, while '24 Part.2' album drops on January 6, 2021. The singer dropped his album '24 Part.1' this past summer with "Say Yes" as the title song.



Stay tuned for updates on Jung Se Woon's comeback.