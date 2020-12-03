14

3

News
Posted by AmieAmore 2 hours ago

Gugudan's Se Jung leaves a warm message to fellow member Sally on Instagram

AKP STAFF

On December 3rd, Gugudan member Sally uploaded a black and white photo with the caption "I wouldn't let myself regret..." making fans worry as she expressed her gloomy feelings through social media.


On Sally's Instagram post, fellow member Se Jung left a message of comfort which fans found very heartwarming.

Se Jung commented, "Let's believe that the present you exist now because of you in the past. You endured well Sally. Thank you." in which Sally later replied, "Fighting (phrase of cheer and support) to you too...Love you."


Many comforted Sally thereafter as they showed their support for the artist and shared this warm encounter on social media such as Twitter.

  1. Gugudan
  2. Kim Se Jung
2 3,254 Share 82% Upvoted

4

12punch210 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

I hate that Gugudan is inactive for so long. Really talented and super pretty group.

Share

1 more reply

G-Dragon, Baekhyun, Jackson, B.M, Donghae
5 K-pop Idols with their own clothing line
3 hours ago   10   4,286
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
1 hour ago   21   2,810
BLACKSWAN, MustB, RaNia, UHSN
Are Non-Asian KPOP Idols Doomed to Fail?
2 days ago   74   71,704

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND