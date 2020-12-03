Gugudan's Se Jung leaves a warm message to fellow member Sally on Instagram

On December 3rd, Gugudan member Sally uploaded a black and white photo with the caption "I wouldn't let myself regret..." making fans worry as she expressed her gloomy feelings through social media.





On Sally's Instagram post, fellow member Se Jung left a message of comfort which fans found very heartwarming.

Se Jung commented, "Let's believe that the present you exist now because of you in the past. You endured well Sally. Thank you." in which Sally later replied, "Fighting (phrase of cheer and support) to you too...Love you."





Many comforted Sally thereafter as they showed their support for the artist and shared this warm encounter on social media such as Twitter.

