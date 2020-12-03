Netizens debate if it's okay for idol group members to smoke or not

K-Pop idol members are expected to keep a clean image, showing only the good side to their lives. At times, idols were caught smoking in public and were made to make an apology.

Recently, one netizen started a discussion on an online community about whether or not it's okay for idol group members to smoke. The netizen posted the question, "Are you guys okay with idols smoking? is it okay if they're adults?"





Since the post was made, there has been a heated discussion as many netizens shared their opinion about the matter. There were quite a few who stated they believe idols smoking is unacceptable because that means they are not maintaining their health and their voices. However, there were others who stated it doesn't matter if the idol member is an adult and they maintain their health well.



Netizens' Comments:



"To be honest, if the idol is smoking it means they don't maintain their health too well."

"If they're adults and they care for themselves well, I don't care."



"There's a lot of singers who smoke, even the vocal trainers smoke."



"If I'm already their fan, I won't stop being their fan because they smoke, but I think I won't become a fan of an idol who smokes if I'm not already their fan."



"I really don't care if they're adults."



"I wouldn't like it if an idol singer smokes because they're singers regardless of being an idol or not and smoking means they are not caring for their voices."



"I just don't like cigarettes in general, I don't like it if my friends smoke, so I wouldn't like it if an idol I like smokes."



What are your opinions on this? Let us know in the comments below!