Former Rainz member Seongri fuses trot and ballad for latest comeback single 'If It Wasn't You'

Seongri is back with a new solo single!

On December 14 KST, the former Rainz member released the music video for his new single "If It Wasn't You," the title track off of his 2nd solo mini album '世緣.' In the somber mood of the song encompasses two different music styles that Seongri has become known for — pop ballad from his time with Rainz and as a trainee on 'Produce 101 Season 2' and trot from his recent appearance as a contestant on 'Voice Trot.'





"If It Wasn't You" expresses gratitude for the different relationships in his life and was written and composed by the same team behind his previous single "My Angel." In the music video, he is seen engaging with a number of different people, all meant to symbolize important people in his life.

Check out the music video for "If It Wasn't You" above!