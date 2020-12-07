EXO's Chanyeol, Oh My Girl's Arin, & more to appear on 'Laws of the Jungle' in Ulleung-do & Dokdo

SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' in Ulleung-do and Dokdo has unveiled its full lineup of cast members, ahead of this weekend's premiere!

The upcoming special season will feature the treasured islands of Ulleung-do and Dokdo, two islands representative of South Korea's national pride. This season will also mark the first time ever that a variety program, led by chief Kim Byung Man, explores the underwater territories of Dokdo.



First, in the Ulleung-do half of 'Laws of the Jungle', Kim Byung Man will be joined by comedian Park Soo Hong, chef Lee Jong Kook, actors Oh Jong Hyuk, Song Jin Woo, and Lee Sang Yi, as well as Oh My Girl's Arin. In the second half featuring the island of Dokdo, comedian Park Mi Sun, musician Gary, actress Go Jun Hee, Julien Kang, and EXO's Chanyeol will explore the treasured island.

'Laws of the Jungle' in Ulleung-do premieres this weekend on December 12 at 8:55 PM KST!

