The '41st Blue Dragon Film Awards' postponed due to COVID19 resurgence

On December 8, the '41st Annual Blue Dragon Film Awards' released an official statement, announcing the postponement of this year's awards ceremony.

"The '41st Blue Dragon Film Awards', originally scheduled to take place on December 11, has been postponed until some time in early 2021 due to the resurgence of COVID19," the statement read.

The ceremony came to the conclusion based on the severe rise of COVID19 cases throughout Korea in the past month, prioritizing the health and safety of the stars, film makers, and film industry personnel.

Meanwhile, Korean celebrities including UP10TION members Bitto and Kogyeol, EVERGLOW members Yiren and Sihyun, trot singer Lee Chan Won, solo artist Kim Chung Ha, etc have tested positive for COVID19 in recent weeks.



