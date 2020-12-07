9

BTS once again tops the most-Tweeted musicians list for 2020 + most-Tweeted K-Pop accounts around the world in the past year

Twitter is ready to wrap up 2020 with its annual publication of some of the most discussed topics of the past year!

According to Twitter Data on December 7, K-Pop artists BTS and BLACKPINK have landed on the platform's top 10 most-Tweeted musicians of 2020. The biggest boy band in the world BTS has topped the list at #1 once again this year, while BLACKPINK ended up at #7, flanked by Cardi B and Drake (Full list below).

In addition, Twitter Korea has also published the top 10 most-Tweeted K-Pop accounts worldwide in 2020! No questions, BTS ended up in 1st place in this list as well, followed by EXO, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, GOT7, NCT 127, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ATEEZ, TREASURE, and Stray Kids (Rankings list above).

Lastly, according to Twitter Korea, BTS member Jungkook's Twitter post below from back in early May of this year, was the second most-Tweeted post worldwide. 

Be sure to check Twitter Data for even more fun wrap-ups of 2020!

