EXO's Baekhyun reveals black-and-white 'Amusement Park' profile teaser images

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed more teaser images for 'Amusement Park'.



Baekhyun previously teased fans could expect something on December 21, and it looks like he'll be dropping a song fit for the winter holiday. In his previous teaser images, the EXO member stands in front of a lit-up carousel, and the latest reveal black-and-white profile teaser images.



Stay tuned for updates on Baekhyun's 'Amusement Park'.

