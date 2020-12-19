4

3

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun reveals black-and-white 'Amusement Park' profile teaser images

AKP STAFF

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed more teaser images for 'Amusement Park'.

Baekhyun previously teased fans could expect something on December 21, and it looks like he'll be dropping a song fit for the winter holiday. In his previous teaser images, the EXO member stands in front of a lit-up carousel, and the latest reveal black-and-white profile teaser images.

Stay tuned for updates on Baekhyun's 'Amusement Park'.

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
  3. AMUSEMENT PARK
1 618 Share 57% Upvoted

-1

cskyungsoo43 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Congrats baekhyunah. But your shoes tho. I almost thought it was a clown's shoes.

Share
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Albums of 2020
17 hours ago   22   8,779
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Albums of 2020
17 hours ago   22   8,779
misc.
Staff Picks: Our Favorite Albums of 2020
17 hours ago   22   8,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND