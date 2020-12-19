Check out Winners of the '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards'!

The '2020 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place on December 19!



This year's awards ceremony was hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Cha Eun Woo, and Lee Seung Gi, and the nominees are always chosen from SBS variety, talk, and comedy shows that aired from December of 2019 to November of 2020.



Check out the full list of winners below. (Will be updated)

Grand Prize (Daesang) |



Top Excellence in Programming Award |



Legendary Special Award |

Lee Kyung Sil & Lee Sung Mi - 'Truth Game'

Choi Yang Rak & Lee Bong Won - 'Good Friends'

Lim Sung Hoon - 'What on Earth!'

Choi Hwa Jung - 'Choi Hwa Jung Power Time'

Lee Hong Ryul - 'Lee Hong Ryul Show'









Top Excellence Award in Reality |



Top Excellent Award in Show/Variety |

'Delicious Rendezvous'



Excellence Award in Reality |



Excellence Award in Show/Variety |



Excellence Program Award |



Excellence Program Award in Show/Variety |



Rookie Award |

Jessi - 'SBS Mobidic: Jessi's Showterview'

Cha Eun Woo - 'Master in the House'

Oh Min Seok - 'My Little Old Boy'









Special Award: Scene Stealer Award |

Tak Jae Hoon - 'My Little Old Boy'









Special Award: Lifetime Achievement Award |

Seo Jang Hoon - 'My Little Old Boy', 'Handsome Tigers', 'Same Bed, Different 2: You are My Destiny'









Special Award: Public Entertainment Award |

Kim Sung Joo - 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant'



Best Entertainer Award |

Shin Sung Rok - 'Master in the House'

Park Sun Young - 'The Fab Singles'









Best Challenge Award |



Best Teamwork Award |

Park Sung Kwang & Lee Sol Yi - 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'

Junjin & Ryu Yi Seo - 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'

Oh Ji Ho & Eun Bo Ah - 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'

Song Chang Eui & Oh Ji Young - 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny'









Best Couple Award |

Lim Won Hee & Jung Suk Yong - 'My Little Old Boy'









Scriptwriter of the Year |

Lee Hae Yeon - 'The Story of the Day When One Bites One's Tail'

Yook So Young - 'My Little Old Boy', 'K-Trot in Town'

Hwang Bo Kyung - 'Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant', 'Delicious Rendezvous'



Hot Star Award |

TV Category

Jang Do Yeon - 'Park Jang's LOL'

Park Na Rae - 'Park Jang's LOL'

OTT Content Category

Lee Seung Gi - 'Master in the House'









Radio DJ Award |

Kim Chang Wan - 'This Beautiful Morning', 'This is Kim Chang Wan'



Rookie Radio DJ Award |

Heo Ji Woong - 'Heo Ji Woong Show'









Golden Content Award |

Running Man Team - 'Running Man'

Kim Byung Man - 'Law of the Jungle'









Congratulations to all the winners!