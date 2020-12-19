VIXX' Hyuk & Jukjae reveal touching story in 'Camellia' MV teaser

VIXX' Hyuk and Jukjae have revealed their music video teaser for "Camellia".



The MV teaser follows an elderly gentleman as he searches for a road. Hyuk will be collaborating with singer-songwriter Jukjae for "Camellia", which is set to drop on December 22 KST.



Watch Hyuk and Jukjae's "Camellia" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

