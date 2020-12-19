Actor Kim Min Suk says he felt burdened after capturing hidden camera criminal

Actor Kim Min Suk revealed he felt burdened after capturing a hidden camera criminal.



On the December 19th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Kim Min Suk explained, "On the last day of my vacation, I went to a friend's coffee shop, and one of my colleagues told me it seemed like someone was taking a hidden camera. A friend on the other side confirmed he took a picture and took a cell phone with a friend and looked at it. There was no picture though, but I looked around and saw there were hundreds of hidden pictures in a hidden folder. He had taken pictures of all the women in the cafe. He was caught red-handed."



The actor commented, "I was burdened by the headlines. It's as expected, but it came out as if I acted like an apostle of justice."



In other news, Kim Min Suk is starring in JTBC's upcoming 'Lovestruck in the City' alongside Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Kyung Soo.



