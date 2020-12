Uhm Jung Hwa is gearing up to release her first solo single in three years!

On December 14 KST, Amoeba Culture revealed the album cover teaser for the singer's upcoming single "Hopin." The image shows a close-up of her face with a bold lip and exaggerated cateye look. Her bold jumpsuit is a reference to the song's Korean title, which translates to "leopard print."

Meanwhile, "Hopin" is set for release on December 22.

Check out the cover image below!