Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Whee In and Solar reveal they passed out in the past due to diet pills

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO talked about their past dangerous diets.

The girls were on 'The Boss in the Mirror' on the 8th, which showed a bit of the behind-the-scenes as the girls prepared to come back. Solar said, "When we were trainees, the company told us to diet, but after we debuted, they left us to take care of ourselves the way we want. But each of us work hard." She reminisced, "I took stomach cleansing pills and ended up in the ER. I didn't eat for a while and then took those pills."

Whee In also added, "I passed out twice from diet pills. You're supposed to eat something beforehand, but I just took them."

Bombtwo302 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Well, it’s not the pills’ fault if you choose to take them without following the instructions.

sshreyaa193 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I mean this is so wrong, like why does size of a person matter. And the idols work so hard just remain thin and healthy and not gain weight and sometimes it so extreme. Ik, we should remain healthy and stuff, but almost all idols are so skinny and thin that It's unhealthy after a point. Let's all be supportive and encourage idols to gain some weight especially the female ones. Mamamoo is changing toxic beauty standards in kpop, and that's why they're the best.

