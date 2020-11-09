Whee In and Solar reveal they passed out in the past due to diet pills

MAMAMOO talked about their past dangerous diets.

The girls were on 'The Boss in the Mirror' on the 8th, which showed a bit of the behind-the-scenes as the girls prepared to come back. Solar said, "When we were trainees, the company told us to diet, but after we debuted, they left us to take care of ourselves the way we want. But each of us work hard." She reminisced, "I took stomach cleansing pills and ended up in the ER. I didn't eat for a while and then took those pills."

Whee In also added, "I passed out twice from diet pills. You're supposed to eat something beforehand, but I just took them."