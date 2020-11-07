18

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TREASURE's choreography concerns netizens

Few netizens called out YG Entertainment for creating overly dangerous choreography for an idol group. 

On November 7th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for calling out YG Entertainment. Originally titled, "YG are you crazy this is too sadistic!!!", the post says "Can you believe there is a choreography that makes members stomp on another member's back for 3 times??? 

I think it's weird if they don't get hurt. What do you think? In this gif, you can see the member trembling in pain." with two gifs below. 

The top three comments are as follows: "He gets stomped 3 times during a song? Did he fight with the representative???" 

"Is his back okay.."

"If they are performing that exact choreo during both practice and pre-recording, he's going to suffer... The one that goes on top of him looks dangerous too."

What do you think?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

I feel like regardless that’s too much. Regardless of how long they trained or not. That’s just more eligibility for back pain, and that stuff doesn’t go away easily. I hope he’s alright-

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Honestly, I do think that this is dangerous BUT they have been training to do this choreo for quite some time now probably, and if a member was to get injured then I think it would be the same type of case as BTS' Dionysus dance and they will change the move. That is, if the agency is responsible enough, I don't really know.

