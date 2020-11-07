TREASURE's choreography concerns netizens

Few netizens called out YG Entertainment for creating overly dangerous choreography for an idol group.



On November 7th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for calling out YG Entertainment. Originally titled, "YG are you crazy this is too sadistic!!!", the post says "Can you believe there is a choreography that makes members stomp on another member's back for 3 times???

I think it's weird if they don't get hurt. What do you think? In this gif, you can see the member trembling in pain." with two gifs below.

The top three comments are as follows: "He gets stomped 3 times during a song? Did he fight with the representative???"

"Is his back okay.."

"If they are performing that exact choreo during both practice and pre-recording, he's going to suffer... The one that goes on top of him looks dangerous too."



