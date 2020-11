Actor Song Jae Ho has passed away.

The actor, born in 1937, debuted in 1959 as a voice actor. Since then, he has been in various movies and dramas, and lately has been playing the father to many main characters. He also has a license as an international referee for shooting, and has experience refereeing for the 1986 Asia Games and the 1988 Olympics.

He has been suffering from chronic illness, and his health had recently deteriorated. We pray that he rests in peace.