Red Velvet's Wendy makes an appearance after a long hiatus due to injury

Red Velvet's Wendy was recently spotted at her acquaintance's wedding and fans were delighted to see her.



On November 7th, a tweet with previews of Wendy's pictures went viral along with another tweet with a short video clip of her singing. One netizen posted these pictures on the popular online forum and it also gained wide attention.

Some of the comments are: "Omg she is so pretty"

"Wendy will be returning soon with a solo OST so please stream her song when it comes out. Thank you."

"Don't forget Wendy was featured on Taemin's upcoming release"

"I'm just happy she looks healthy and well"

"I really hope the day she makes an official appearance would come soon"

"So adorable I can't"

"FYI the person who took these pictures was not a sasaeng. So there's no need to worry"

"Our precious chipmunk is here uwu"





Check out Wendy's unchanged ethereal vocal and visuals below. What do you think?