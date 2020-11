Super Junior will be celebrating their 15th anniversary with a fan song.

The song, titled "The Melody", will be released on November 6th at 6PM KST. November 6th also marks 15 years since their debut on November 6th, 2005. The song is to express gratitude not just to the members themselves, but also to the fans who have walked the path with them together.

The teaser to the MV will drop later tonight at 6PM KST so stay tuned!