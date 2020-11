G-Dragon is gearing up to come back soon.

YG Entertainment told YTN Star that G-Dragon was working on his upcoming song. A media outlet had revealed that G-Dragon was going back and forth between the studio in YG Entertainment, in YGX, and at The Black Label. It's been a long time since he has released a song - his last song as part of Big Bang was in March 2018, and his last solo song was in June 2017.

Stay tuned for his comeback.