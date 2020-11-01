8

Music Video
TWICE drop a fun vertical 'camed' version MV of 'I Can't Stop Me'

TWICE has dropped a fun, vertical version MV for "I Can't Stop Me'.

The 'camed' version of the MV is a vertical MV that focuses on the individual girls as they dance to "I Can't Stop Me". The song is the title track to their 2nd full album. It features a powerful message about being an independent person who cannot be controlled. The single, which was produced by J.Y. Park and written by hitmakers Melanie Joy Fontana and Shim Eun Ji, has a Euro-inspired electronic sound married with an 80's synth-pop, creating a mood that is strongly retro.

Check out the cute video above.

