Stray Kids's 'Back Door' listed as one of TIME's '10 Best Songs of 2020'

Stray Kids's latest tile track "Back Door", from their 1st repackaged album 'IN生 (In Life)', has been chosen as one of TIME's '10 Best Songs of 2020'!

On this year's 'The 10 Best Songs of 2020', TIME listed "Back Door" as #8 alongside titles like "WAP" by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, "Yo Perreo Sola (Remix)" by Bad Bunny, Nesi, and Ivy Queen, "LITTLE NOKIA" by Bree Runway, "Good News" by Mac Miller, and more!

Meanwhile, back on November 23, Stray Kids successfully wrapped up their first ever 'Beyond LIVE' online concert 'Unlock: Go Live in Life'. Which song from Stray Kids in 2020 was your favorite number?