VICTON's Chan unveils dreamy teaser photos for the group's 1st full album 'Voice: The Future Is Now'

VICTON's Chan is the next member up to mesmerize fans with his dreamy individual comeback photos. 

VICTON's ongoing 1st full album 'Voice: The Future Is Now' concept photos are divided into three unique concepts - 'The Future', 'Is', and 'Now'. In each concept, the VICTON members undergo various transformations ranging from mysterious, to more classic and subdued, as well as dark and ominous. 

VICTON's return with their 1st ever full album since debut is slated for this December 1 at 6 PM KST. The boys will be kicking off promotions with their title track "What I Said". Check out Chan's gorgeous new teaser photos below. 

Is it just me or does he look like A.C.E's Chan? It may just be the hair and the color contacts throwing me off. (Also when are we getting a special stage with all the Chans?)

