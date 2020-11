Actor Song Joong Ki has just been announced as the main host of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

This year, the theme of the '2020 MAMA' is 'Gate To NEW-TOPIA'. Song Joong Ki will be returning to the annual event as its host after 2 years, previously leading the festivities as the head MC in 2012, 2017, and 2018.

Meanwhile, the 12th ever '2020 MAMA' is set to take place on December 6.