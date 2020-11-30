31

5

News
Posted by GhostWriter 1 hour ago

Show Me The Money 9, BTS, and Lim Chang Jung top Instiz chart for the final week of November 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the final week of November (November 23 - November 29) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Mushvenom, Miranni, Khundi Panda, Munchman ft. JUSTHIS (Produced by GroovyRoom) - "VVS" - 28,507 Points



2. BTS - "Dynamite" - 17,474 Points



3. BTS - "Life Goes On" - 15,035 Points



4. Lim Chang Jung - "Love Should Be Not Harsh On You" - 10,458 Points



5. Jang Bum Joon - "Can't Sleep" - 10,387 Points



6. Kyung Seo - "Shiny Star (2020)" - 9,926 Points



7. BLACKPINK - "Lovesick Girls" - 8,611 Points



8. LILBOI (Produced by Slom) - "Freak" - 7,608 Points



9. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 6,520 Points



10. jawsh685 x BTS - "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat BTS Remix)" - 5,832 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Sandeul
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. BTS
  4. Jang Bum Joon
  5. Lim Chang Jung
  6. INSTIZ
  7. KYUNG SEO
1 722 Share 86% Upvoted

0

itsymoo362 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

bts trying to pass bts 🤣

Share
ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, Oh My Girl, Stray Kids, The Boyz
'2020 MAMA' announces their next lineup
19 hours ago   75   55,101

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Mentor Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Samsan Tech Hoodie - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
STAFF Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
AGUCCIM TEE - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
Danbam Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
CEO Tee - $BF SALE!
$BF SALE!
New Message

SEND