BTS's "Life Goes On" is the first predominantly Korean song in history to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart

BTS is setting another remarkable milestone this year and taking the world by storm.

On November 30th, Billboard released the HOT 100 chart ranking for the week dated December 5. BTS came in first and third place with their songs "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," respectively.

BTS set an incredible milestone as the song "Life Goes On" became the first predominantly Korean song in history to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart. "Dynamite" was a song that was in English.

This is the third time BTS topped Billboard's HOT 100 this year, starting with "Dynamite" followed by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love Remix," and they continue to amaze.

According to Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data, "Life Goes On" drew 14.9 million U.S. streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending November 26th."



We congratulate BTS on their amazing achievement!