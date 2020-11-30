107

Posted by haydn-an 1 hour ago

BTS's "Life Goes On" is the first predominantly Korean song in history to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart

BTS is setting another remarkable milestone this year and taking the world by storm.

On November 30th, Billboard released the HOT 100 chart ranking for the week dated December 5. BTS came in first and third place with their songs "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," respectively.

BTS set an incredible milestone as the song "Life Goes On" became the first predominantly Korean song in history to top Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart. "Dynamite" was a song that was in English.

This is the third time BTS topped Billboard's HOT 100 this year, starting with "Dynamite" followed by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love Remix," and they continue to amaze. 

According to Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data,  "Life Goes On" drew 14.9 million U.S. streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending November 26th." 

We congratulate BTS on their amazing achievement!

Eunbean1,996 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Imagine being in top10 BB Hot100 every week, no other kpop act (all time) can relate

sshreyaa718 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

SO PROUD. MUSIC TRANSCENDS LANGUAGE💜. Imagine how They must be feeling rn, after years of hard work. Also congrats to all ARMY'S Around the world. Our boys deserve this happiness.

P.S: What yoongi wants he gets!

