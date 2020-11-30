"What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets" trends worldwide on Twitter as BTS's SUGA achieves all of his wishes

BTS has proven to be a truly amazing group as they solidify their name in history through multiple remarkable milestones.

Previously, member SUGA impressed fans and netizens as he achieved all of his goals in just two years. Starting with number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 to a number 1 album on Billboard 200 and going to the Grammys, BTS achieved all these milestones, becoming the first K-pop act to do so.

Now, as BTS's "Life Goes On" becomes the first predominantly Korean song to top the Billboard Hot 100, the phrase "What YoonGi wants, Yoongi gets" is trending on Twitter.

sir is there any other wish you want because armys are dedicated to what yoongi wants yoongi gets pic.twitter.com/eCity3cbEo — BTS (@BTS_Taemid) November 30, 2020

yoongi said he wanted a song to top the charts with korean lyrics. what yoongi wants yoongi gets. pic.twitter.com/QHZHIwZ9R6 — fatima⁷ᵏᵗʰ¹₁₁₇ (@gothvnte) November 30, 2020

I’m so proud 😌 what Yoongi wants, Yoongi gets ! pic.twitter.com/JQ8v7r8FcW — Cha ⁷ 🧚🏼‍♀️ | 📌 arsd (@Taetaetiger7) November 30, 2020

SUGA once answered that he wants BTS to be on the Billboard Hot 100 with a song that has Korean lyrics in a past interview. He was asked, "What impact would you like to make on the U.S. music scene?" to which he replied, "I want to be on the Billboard Hot 100 with a single that has Korean lyrics." Many Korean netizens were impressed and amazed by SUGA's hope as he showed his love and pride for Korea.

BTS was shortly able to achieve SUGA's dreams as they ranked number 1 on Billboard's HOT 100 with "Life Goes On." This is really an outstanding accomplishment for the group as they are on their way to setting more milestones in history.

