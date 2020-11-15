SHINee's Minho to officially greet fans through 'V Live' later tonight

SHINee's Minho will be celebrating his discharge from the military with a 'V Live' session.

Originally, he would have been granted 20 vacation leave days starting on October 27, per COVID19 protocol. Due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, many soldiers carrying out their mandatory service duties have not been able to leave their military bases in order to take vacations. To make up for this, the Military Manpower Administration has allowed soldiers who are due to be discharged from their mandatory duties to leave their posts early on vacation leave.

However, Minho had decided to give up his 20 vacation leave days in order to participate in the Marine Corps's upcoming defense drills. Minho wished to lead many of the new soldiers participating in the defense drills by passing on his technical knowledge and skills, according to the Marine Corps.

He was discharged from the military yesterday on November 15th, and he'll be holding a special 'V Live' for his fans called 'MINHO: I'm Home'. Make sure to tune in later tonight at 7PM on SHINee's 'V Live' channel!