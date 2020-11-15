ATEEZ's Mingi to take indefinite hiatus due to anxiety

ATEEZ's Mingi will be taking a break from promotions.

ATEEZ's label KQ Entertainment announced, "Hello, this is KQ Entertainment. We are bringing you unfortunately news about ATEEZ's Mingi's health condition. Recently, Mingi started feeling symptoms of anxiety, something he hadn't had before. He talked to us about his symptoms, and we took him to the hospital to be examined and diagnosed. The doctor told us that he needed rest. After talking with Mingi and the other ATEEZ members, we have decided that Mingi should focus on recovering his health. Therefore, Mingi will be temporarily taking a break from ATEEZ promotions. ATEEZ will be promoting as a 7-member group for now. We will update you on Mingi rejoining promotions in the future after conferring with his doctor. Mingi will be focusing on getting better during his break, and we will be doing our best so Mingi can recover as well. We ask ATINY to send support to Mingi. Thank you."

Hopefully he can recover soon.