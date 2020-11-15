AKMU counts down the hours left to comeback with commentary film

AKMU is counting down the final few hours to their comeback with 'Happening'.



The sibling duo will be dropping their 3rd single "Happening". So far, we know that the lyrics to the song include "We're too tender to love in one look" and "You are too good. You're a better person than me." "Happening" was composed by Chanhyuk, and it features a nostalgic melody and energetic electric guitar sounds. The commentary video features Chanhyuk talking about the song not as the singer of the song, but as the composer of the song.



AKMU's "Happening" drops later tonight on November 16 at 6PM KST. Are you ready for their comeback?