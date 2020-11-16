NCT 2020 unveils 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers of Doyoung, Winwin, Mark, Yangyang, Chenle, and Jaemin

NCT has released another batch of teaser images!





On November 17 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled more concept photos as they continue the countdown until the release of 2nd part of NCT's 1st full-length album 'Resonance,' which is set for release on November 23. In the images, members Doyoung, Winwin, Yangyang, Mark, Chenle, and Jaemin each bring their own individual colors to the concept as they pose in vintage-casual outfits.

Meanwhile, concept photos for members Taeyong, Sungchan, Ten, Jeno, Shotaro, and Jungwoo can be found here.



Check out the concept images below!



