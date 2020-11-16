TXT returns to Billboard 200 chart with 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour'; album debuts at #26

14

TXT is getting plenty of love in the U.S.!

On November 17 KST, it was announced that the Big Hit Entertainment boy group's 3rd mini album 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' beat their personal record by debuting at #26 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Previously, TXT's 1st mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Star' reached peaked at #140 on the chart only a week into their debut back in March 2019, making them the fastest K-Pop group to chart on the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, 'Minisode 1: Blue Hour' was released on October 26.

Congratulations to TXT on the achievement!

