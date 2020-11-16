VICTON continues to raise comeback anticipation with new 'VOICE: Ideal' concept video

VICTON is only two weeks away from their latest comeback!
On November 16 KST, the Play M Entertainment boy group unveiled a concept video entitled 'VOICE: Ideal' to promote their upcoming 1st full-length album 'VOICE: The Future is Now.' In the clip, a dramatic string-and-piano instrumental plays as the members slowly explore an antique-style room. Blue butterflies are often seen in frame, fluttering past the group to create a fantasy element to the scene.
Meanwhile, 'VOICE: The Future is Now' will be released on December 1.
Check out the full concept video above, and stay tuned for more teasers ahead of this exciting comeback!
