NCT 2020 brings back the retro in new teaser photos for 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2'

NCT has revealed the individual concept photos for another 2020 comeback.



On November 16, SM Entertainment dropped two individual photos for each of the members Taeyong, Sungchan, TEN, Jeno, Shotaro, and Jungwoo. Rocking the retro outfits, the boys each pose with a particular object, such as a telescope or a basketball.



As announced, NCT 2020's new album will feature NCT U's promotional songs "90's Love" and "Work It". The former will be performed by TEN, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan, and the latter by Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung.



Stay tuned for more teasers to come until the drop of 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2' on November 23!



