25

7

News
Posted by KayRosa 1 hour ago

NCT 2020 brings back the retro in new teaser photos for 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2'

AKP STAFF

NCT has revealed the individual concept photos for another 2020 comeback.

On November 16, SM Entertainment dropped two individual photos for each of the members Taeyong, Sungchan, TEN, Jeno, Shotaro, and Jungwoo. Rocking the retro outfits, the boys each pose with a particular object, such as a telescope or a basketball. 

As announced, NCT 2020's new album will feature NCT U's promotional songs "90's Love" and "Work It". The former will be performed by TEN, Winwin, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Yangyang, and Sungchan, and the latter by Johnny, Yuta, TEN, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jaemin, and Jisung.

Stay tuned for more teasers to come until the drop of 'NCT - The 2nd Album RESONANCE Pt.2' on November 23!

  1. NCT
  2. Taeyong
  3. Jeno
  4. TEN
  5. Jungwoo
  6. Sungchan
  7. Shotaro
6 1,251 Share 78% Upvoted

5

Eunbean1,843 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Shotaro's really handsome

Share

1 more reply

3

quark1239513,993 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Jungwoo is killing it. Ten and Taeyong look incredible as always. Jeno and Shotaro looking cute af. Watching NCT World 2.0 is really making Sungchan climb the Best Boy ranking.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

aespa
aespa opens official TikTok channel!
4 hours ago   9   4,295

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND