Nam Do Hyun from 'Produce X 101' grew even taller

Nam Do Hyun from 'Produce X 101's X1 gained much attention for his cute looks but tall figure when he first made his appearance.

When he first made his debut on the audition show, he was listed at 180cm (5'11"), and it has been revealed that Nam Do Hyun grew 4 cms and is now 184cm (6'0.5"). According to one netizen on an online community, many don't realize how tall the idol member is because of his cute face and also his height when sitting down. Nam Do Hyun has a small face and also doesn't seem so tall when he is sitting. Hence, many fans are surprised to find out that he is slightly over 6 ft tall.

Netizens' Commented:

"Why is he so tall?"

"I thought he wasn't that tall, but he's pretty tall."



"Wow, I'm excited to see how good looking he would be after he loses his baby fat."



"He really does have a baby face so I didn't notice how tall he was."



"Man, he grew so much since his debut."



"He's growing up well."



"He's so cute."



"He's still a baby, which means he can grow taller."



"His face is a babyface, how can he be so tall?"

