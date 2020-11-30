Netizens amazed after seeing the past beauty of STAYC's J

Netizens are amazed by the past photos of STAYC member J.

The rookie girl group STAYC has been gaining popularity and recognition for the exception visuals of the members. Many netizens agree that each member is pretty enough to be the main visual in any girl group.

Since then, one netizen made a post on an online community with the title "let me share about J's past."





In the post, the netizen claimed to be J's long-time friend and even knows her family members. The netizen posted various photos of the rookie idol group member and stated that she had gotten permission to upload the photos.

These photos were shared on other online communities as netizens took an interest. The photos were posted on Pann Nate, where netizens discussed who J looks like.

Many netizens praised the rookie idol group member for her beauty and large doll-like eyes as they wondered if she looks more like BLACKPINK's Rose or actress Jung Ryeo Won.

Korean netizens stated J looks more like BLACKPINK's Rose in the first photo but looks strikingly similar to actress Jung Ryeo Won in the second photo. Regardless of who J looks like, netizens all agree that J looked beautiful even before her debut.

Netizens' Comments:

"I'm so serious. How did they find all six members who are like a gem?"

"There were a lot of videos of them before they made their debut."



"She definitely needs long hair for her next promotion. She's so pretty."



"All six members are pretty in this group."



"Even in their cover dance videos, all the members of STAYC are pretty."



"She's so pretty, and she's the youngest in the group."



"Usually, it's hard to remember rookie groups, but she's so pretty. All the members of STAYC are pretty."



"She looks kind of like Krystal, too, in the second photo."



"They look pretty and they're also good at singing and have a lot of potentials. I think they'll definitely become big."

