Posted by danisurst 23 minutes ago

Jamie (Park Ji Min) lends her voice to 'Start-Up' OST with new song 'Dream'

tvN's drama 'Start-Up' has added another talent to their star-studded OST! 

On November 22 KST, Jamie (Park Ji Min) dropped her OST single "Dream," the 13th song for the drama. The single has a cozy autumnal vibe, fusing acoustic guitar with Jamie's delicate vocals. "Dream" was a highly anticipated release for fans of the drama, as it was played during main characters Dalmi and Dosan's rooftop kiss scene.

Meanwhile, 'Start-Up,' starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk, has been made available for streaming in select Netflix regions.

Check out Jamie's OST single "Dream" above!

