LOONA releases second set of beautiful concept teasers for their second single "Star" from their latest mini-album '12:00'

Previously, LOONA unveiled a music video teaser for the song "Star," a B-side of their 3rd mini-album '12:00' followed by a set of sparkling teaser photos.

Then on November 18 KST, the girl group continues to release concept photos from the second single from their recent album. In the new set of photos, the girls are all dressed in white posing beautifully in a mystical tent.

'12:00,' which features the title track "Why Not," was released on October 19. The music video for the second single, "Star," will be released on November 18 at 12 PM KST. Check out the teaser photos above and below.