NCT 2020 unveil 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers of Lucas, Johnny, Taeil, Kun, Jisung & Hendery

NCT 2020 have unveiled their latest 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers.

The teasers below feature Lucas, Johnny, Taeil, Kun, Jisung, and Hendery in comfortable casual looks after their previous individual teasers. The second part of NCT's album 'Resonance' is set to drop on November 23 KST.

Are you excited for NCT's comeback?

quark1239514,270 pts 47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago

Lucas and them freckles! They gotta stop covering those up! Johnny looking amazing as well. Taeil too. Hendery cat boy agenda!

markmeinyourhart935 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

I love how NCTzens were head over heels for Xiaojun in Resonance pt.1 and now for Hendery in pt.2.

