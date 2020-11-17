NCT 2020 unveil 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers of Lucas, Johnny, Taeil, Kun, Jisung & Hendery

NCT 2020 have unveiled their latest 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers.



The teasers below feature Lucas, Johnny, Taeil, Kun, Jisung, and Hendery in comfortable casual looks after their previous individual teasers. The second part of NCT's album 'Resonance' is set to drop on November 23 KST.



Are you excited for NCT's comeback?

