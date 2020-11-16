LOONA unveils sparkling concept teaser photos for their second single "Star" from their latest mini-album '12:00'

Previously, Blockberry Creative's girl group LOONA unveiled a music video teaser for the song "Star," a B-side off their 3rd mini-album '12:00.'

Then on November 17 KST, the girl group released concept photos from the second single from their recent album. In the photos, the members are seen wearing all black with accents of shining sparkles that are like stars. Each member shines brilliantly like a star in the first concept photos released.

'12:00,' which features the title track "Why Not," was released on October 19. The music video for the second single, "Star," will be released on November 18 at 12 PM KST.