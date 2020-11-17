24

NCT 2020 unveils the Departure Ver. of 'Resonance Pt. 2' concept image teasers for the rest of the six members

NCT has released another set of teaser images for the second part of their full-length album.

On November 18 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled more departure versions of the concept photos for the rest of the members. Previously, photos of twelve members were released. The departure version of their concept photos is in the style of passport photos on a yellow background. The members are ready to take off for their next promotions

NCT 2020 will continue the countdown until the release of the 2nd part of NCT's 1st full-length album 'Resonance,' which is set to be released on November 23 KST.

NCT's visuals never fail and are killing me rn

