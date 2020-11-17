Jung Joon Young & Yoo In Suk delay their court appearances as witnesses in Seungri's military trial

Former Big Bang member Seungri will be attending the third court hearing for his ongoing military trial on November 19.

Previously, ahead of the third hearing, the court chose to summon Seungri's former business partner Yoo In Suk and former singer Jung Joon Young as witnesses in Seungri's charges including solicitation of prostitution, illicit funneling of business funds, etc.

Reports on November 17 stated that both Yoo In Suk and Jung Joon Young recently submitted formal documents providing valid reasons why they were not able to attend the trial as witnesses on this day. Reports also believe that their appearances as witnesses will be delayed, not cancelled altogether.

During the second court hearing which took place back on October 14, the court identified a total of 22 witnesses who will be receiving requests to appear on trial.