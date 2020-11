BTS and 'Chilsung Cider' will be pairing up for 7 x 70!

In light of 'Chilsung Cider's 70th anniversary as well as BTS's 7th anniversary, the beverage brand will be launching limited edition BTS goods starting on November 18! The limited edition goods features retro, purple 'Chilsung Cider' bottles and case, classy and retro bottle openers, a calendar counting down the days until Christmas, and more!

Check out all of the cute good below.